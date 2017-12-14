Top Executive Resigns as Diebold/Nixdorf Faces a $140 Million Loss

Diebold/Nixdorf’s CEO resigned Wednesday. The moves comes as the company is expecting a loss of up to $140 million this year.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Andreas (Andy) Mattes in 2013 as he accepted the position of President and CEO of Diebold

In a prepared statement, the Diebold/Nixdorf board credited CEO Andy Mattes with transforming the company’s strategy. It complimented him on the merger he engineered with former competitor Windcor/Nixdorf to create the world’s largest ATM company.

But, it asked for his resignation.

Spokesman Mike Jacobson says it came down to the financial performance.

Jacobson says the search for a new lead executive is underway.

“A question that I think a lot of people might ask is: What’s the time line for identifying a permanent CEO replacement? And from our perspective, the most important factor is the find the right leader, with appropriate mix of experience. And we’ve employed an executive search firm, Heidrick-Struggles, with a lot of experience in this space.”

Mattes joined Green-based Diebold in 2013.