Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports. The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education.

An Executive Search Is Underway For A Leader of Akron's Innovation Hub

Published December 7, 2017 at 8:41 PM EST
Bounce logo
Bounce website
Logo for Akron innovation hub

The newly selected board of directors for Akron’s advanced innovation hub is beginning the process of finding a CEO. 

Dan Horrigan
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

The innovation hub program, which is called Bounce, will combine existing city assets for boosting entrepreneurship, such as the Global Business Accelerator, with new ways of linking innovators.

The mayor’s press secretary, Ellen Lander Nischt, says the new board is writing the CEO job description and the position will not answer to City Hall.

“The mayor has been steadfast from the beginning in saying that, 'I don’t think you want the government running innovation and entrepreneurship.' This really needs to be something that the corporate sector, as well as the start-up community and the universities are all buying into.”

The chairman of the Bounce Board is Deborah Hoover, president and CEO of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation

