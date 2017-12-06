Wickliffe City School District Launches NextWork to Link Students and Manufacturers

A Northeast Ohio school district is developing a website to connect students with manufacturing jobs in Lake and Geauga counties.

The site, NextWork, allows employers to interact with students by posting job openings and hosting forums to learn more about manufacturing.

Wickliffe Superintendent Joe Spiccia sees the site as a way for students not heading to college to find good-paying jobs.

What we've identified in Lake County is about 8,000 jobs that will need to be filled over the next four or five years from two areas. One, there's some job creation, that's true. But more so, we see the rate of retirement growing very quickly in manufacturing.

Spiccia hopes NextWork will grow beyond manufacturing to other sectors. Wickliffe schools officially launch the site on Dec. 7.