Economy

Akron Will Reveal Plans to Fill in the Downtown Gaps Tomorrow Night

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published December 5, 2017 at 8:00 PM EST
Akron downtown
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

Akron will be holding the last of three meetings tomorrow night on what it will take to rejuvenate downtown and how to further the effort. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has this preview.

The meeting is expected to flesh out overall development principles Akron’s been talking about for months with concrete plans to fill in the residential   and retail gaps downtown.

The city and Downtown Akron Partnership have been working with the urban design firm MKSK to come up with the Downtown Akron Vision and Redevelopment Plan. MKSK’s Andrew Overbeck says the downtown strategy can’t rest on legacy employers alone.

“The corporate institutions are great. They’re the sort of bedrock of the community. But I think the other thing that the mayor’s working on, the city’s working on right now is innovation.

"How do we grow companies, how do we create new companies, what is the next big company and how can that start here? And if we makes moves in that way so that companies start here, then they have a little more attachment to this place.”

The effort is focused on how to incorporate downtown housing with green space and the city core’s institutions, such as the Akron Art Museum and Civic Theatre.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
