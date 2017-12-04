© 2020 WKSU
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Akron Civic Hackathon Uses Collaboration to Tackle the City's Problems

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published December 4, 2017 at 6:40 AM EST
Photo of logo for "Hack N Akron"
Launch League

The city of Akron hopes to find a new way of solving some of its problems by partnering with a local startup accelerator. Launch League’s annual “Hack N Akron” brings together inventors, entrepreneurs and tech experts.

Akron Deputy Chief of Staff Annie McFadden says the group will work together on data entry, neighborhood branding and a more streamlined reservation system for the city’s learning centers.

“We’re kind of being innovative and, again, thinking outside the box in terms of not only problem-solving, but how to best engage with our residents and our entrepreneurs, and the tech community in general. ... I think it empowers people to take ownership of their city and the problems that the city has a little bit more."

“Hack N Akron 3.0” takes place this coming Saturday.

Kellie Nock
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station. 
