© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Ohio Loses on Blue Collar Job Growth, but Other Opportunities Exist

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published November 18, 2017 at 6:49 AM EST
A map in relation to blue collar/skilled service loss and growth
Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce

Between 1991 and 2015, Ohio lost more than 231,000 blue-collar jobs that pay well. However a new report finds that the state has added some other opportunities for workers who don’t have bachelor’s degrees.

The new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce finds that, overall, Ohio lags behind on adding blue-collar jobs that pay a median of $55,000.

Neil Ridley is a co-author of the report. He says that there has been growth in skilled-services jobs that don’t require a bachelor’s degree in other sectors.

“I would say that certainly in a lot of states we’re going to see, most likely, a continued growth especially in healthcare services, and probably a shift, continuing shift toward the skilled-services industry.”

Despite the losses, Ohio is above the national average when it comes to its share of well-paying manufacturing jobs that don’t require a bachelor’s degree.

Loading...

Tags

Economyblue collarOhio jobsjobsManufacturing jobs
Kellie Nock
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station. 
See stories by Kellie Nock
Related Content