Economy

MANCAN Wine Leaves Bottles and Boxes Behind

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published November 13, 2017 at 6:10 AM EST
Photo of ManCan Wine's three flavors
ManCan Wine

A Cleveland company is proposing a different way of drinking wine.

Graham Veysey is founder of MANCAN Wine in Ohio City. He says canned wine is more convenient and portable.

Veysey believes Northeast Ohio is a good place for an innovation like this.

“And I think that you do have this entrepreneurial ecosystem that is becoming even more robust. You’re starting to see more and more of consumer-product goods and non-tech coming up and I think that that diversification is a sign of a strong ecosystem.”       

The cans are sold in grocery stores throughout the Cleveland area, and in 14 states outside of Ohio.

Wine expert and Kent State professor Anthony Carlucci says new consumers will be open to the idea of drinking wine out of a can, but he suggests pouring it into a glass. 

