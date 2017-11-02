© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Global Center for Health Innovation Adds Pittsburgh-Based Firm as a New Tenant

Published November 2, 2017 at 10:12 PM EDT
Photo of the Global Center
JEFF ST.CLAIR
/
WKSU public radio

BioEnterprise is welcoming one of the first new tenants to Cleveland’s Global Center for Health Innovation since becoming its strategic planner recently.

Pittsburgh-based MedRespond develops interactive online programs that guide patients through a range of options from recovering from surgery to paying for their procedures.

Virginia Pribanic, the company’s president and CEO, views this as an opportunity to connect with the region’s healthcare leaders.

MedRespond already had ties to the Global Center, winning the hub’s Medical Capital Innovation Competition this past April. 

Tags

EconomyBioEnterpriseMedRespondHealthcareGlobal Center for Health Innovation
Related Content