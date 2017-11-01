© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Local Community Groups Rally for Pay Day Lending Reform

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 1, 2017 at 6:43 PM EDT
payday loans protest
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Community groups rallied to show their support for a bipartisan bill they think is needed to slow predatory lending in Ohio. 

The bill would cap the interest rate of payday lenders at 28 percent and close any loopholes around that cap. In spite of previous reforms, some of those loans have interest rates approaching 600 percent.

Marsha Mockabee of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland recognizes the role these payday lenders can play.

“But what we’re calling out is it has to be fair used in a way that is not predatory lending,” says Mockabee.

The bill was introduced earlier this year but has yet to have a hearing. A Pew Charitable Trusts study earlier this year found 1-in-10 adults has taken out a payday loan from the more than 650 operators in Ohio.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
