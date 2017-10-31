The Virtual Reality Arcade Not Just For Kids, but Adults Too

A new bar in Northeast Ohio is putting a fresh spin on virtual reality. VR Rage in Parma gives customers a chance to play virtual reality games while enjoying food and drink.

Owner Tom Jenkins says virtual reality isn’t just for kids.

“It’s endless -- the possibilities and the number of layers to this. We’ve only got 14 games so far, and these various machines, but there is a whole series of possibilities moving forward,” Jenkins says.

Credit Reid Smith Some of VR Rage's gaming bays.

Virtual reality is a 3-D gaming experience that utilizes a headset and controllers to immerse players in various, first-person games. Jenkins says it can be used for education, travel and fitness as well.

He hopes to expand his business with a second location on Cleveland’s East Side.