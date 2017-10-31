© 2020 WKSU
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

The Virtual Reality Arcade Not Just For Kids, but Adults Too

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published October 31, 2017 at 9:01 AM EDT
Photo of one of VR Rage's indoor signs
Reid Smith

A new bar in Northeast Ohio is putting a fresh spin on virtual reality. VR Rage in Parma gives customers a chance to play virtual reality games while enjoying food and drink.

Owner Tom Jenkins says virtual reality isn’t just for kids.

“It’s endless -- the possibilities and the number of layers to this. We’ve only got 14 games so far, and these various machines, but there is a whole series of possibilities moving forward,” Jenkins says.

Photo of VR Rage's gaming stations
Credit Reid Smith
Some of VR Rage's gaming bays.

Virtual reality is a 3-D gaming experience that utilizes a headset and controllers to immerse players in various, first-person games. Jenkins says it can be used for education, travel and fitness as well.

He hopes to expand his business with a second location on Cleveland’s East Side.

Kellie Nock
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station. 
