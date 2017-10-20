© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Economy

Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Submit Their Bid for Amazon's Second Headquarters

WKSU | By Nick Castele
Published October 20, 2017 at 5:20 PM EDT
photo of downtown Cleveland
WIKIPEDIA

Along with many other cities, Cleveland and Cuyahoga County have submitted their bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. Very few details about that bid were shared in a video announcement posted last night.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said it’s a competitive situation, but he has confidence in the region’s bid. 

“As part of our effort, over 20 organization came together, more than 90 individuals came together, from all over the community to help develop a strong and compelling case to present to Amazon about why Amazon H2Q should be here,” says Budish.

The city and county submitted their bid together with the regional chamber of commerce, the Greater Cleveland Partnership, economic development group JobsOhio and other partners.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpDLSXriLSs

