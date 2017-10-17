Cleveland Port Authority Signs Non-Binding Trade Agreement with Cuba

Cleveland’s Port Authority has taken the first step to boost trade with Cuba. The authority signed a non-binding memorandum with Cuban officials during a visit to the island earlier this month.

Jade Davis with the Port of Cleveland says the agreement could lead to economic opportunities for Northeast Ohio.

“Policy changes from year to year. So if those relations develop into normal trade relations, we definitely want to be one of the first regions and ports in which we can get products to and from, and also exploit the growth we know will happen there in that nation.”

Great Lakes Cheese and Rust-Oleum, both based in Northeast Ohio, joined the port officials on its visit to Cuba.

Currently, businesses must get a license to trade with Cuba, and President Trump is threatening further restrictions.