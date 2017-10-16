U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Ohio Case Against American Express

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by Ohio and 10 other states against American Express.

The case alleges American Express thwarts competition by preventing merchants from asking customers to use credit cards that charge lower fees.

"I am pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take on this case," said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office in a statement. "The issues in this appeal involve anti-competitive practices that hinder Ohio consumers and Ohio retailers and merchants. We look forward to making our arguments before the Court."

A federal appeals court had thrown out the lawsuit in 2015, saying the U.S. government and involved states failed to prove that the American Express rules harmed cardholders and sellers.

The 11 states that joined the appeal are Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont.

Other states that were part of the original lawsuit are Arizona, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Texas.

The justices will hear arguments this winter.

