© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Northeast Ohio and International Business Incubators Strike A Deal

Published October 11, 2017 at 10:55 PM EDT
Barb Ewing, CEO Youngstown Business Incubator
Commerce Department

A major Israeli business accelerator is now set to work with the Youngstown Business Incubator to bring high-tech start-ups to the Mahoning Valley. 

Youngstown incubator CEO Barb Ewing says the agreement with The Junction connects entrepreneurial tech ventures in Israel with markets and operating opportunities in Ohio.  

The Junction helps new companies with funding and with identifying international markets.  The Incubator helps international companies move to Youngstown with a program of services like U.S. market research and cultural guidance called Soft Landings.

"Through this process we hope to create a pipeline and deal flow for our Soft Landings program, to attract Israeli companies to relocate to northeast Ohio, and in particular Youngstown.”

Ewing adds that the fit with The Junction and Youngstown Incubator is especially good because both are very active in advancing 3-D printing.  

Tags

EconomyYoungstown Business IncubatorThe JunctionInternational businessentrepreneurship and innovation
Related Content