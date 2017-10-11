Northeast Ohio and International Business Incubators Strike A Deal

A major Israeli business accelerator is now set to work with the Youngstown Business Incubator to bring high-tech start-ups to the Mahoning Valley.

Youngstown incubator CEO Barb Ewing says the agreement with The Junction c onnects entrepreneurial tech ventures in Israel with markets and operating opportunities in Ohio.

The Junction helps new companies with funding and with identifying international markets. The Incubator helps international companies move to Youngstown with a program of services like U.S. market research and cultural guidance called Soft Landings.

"Through this process we hope to create a pipeline and deal flow for our Soft Landings program, to attract Israeli companies to relocate to northeast Ohio, and in particular Youngstown.”

Ewing adds that the fit with The Junction and Youngstown Incubator is especially good because both are very active in advancing 3-D printing.