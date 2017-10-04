New Report Finds Ohio's Economy Strengthening

PNC Financial Services released its fall economic outlook report today, and it finds Ohio’s economy is strengthening.

Mekael Teshome, an economist at PNC, says even without policies that business owners anticipated following the election, the economy is still progressing.

“There has been some moderation in optimism among small-to-mid-size business owners, but overall sentiment is strong, and that tells us that Ohio’s economy should be able to maintain steady economic growth as we get into 2018.”

Teshome believes business owners still think they will get policies that benefit them.

Despite the economic growth, he says businesses are still struggling to find the skilled workers that they need. He also says the report shows wages are not rising much.