Economy

Kent Displays Wins Infringement Case Against Chinese Firm

Published October 4, 2017 at 6:43 AM EDT

The Kent-based maker of Boogie Board e-writers has won a major victory in its infringement case against a Chinese business that it said was ripping off its product.

The U.S. International Trade Commission has ordered Shenzhen Sunstone Technology -- also known as iQbe -- to stop making and selling products that pirate the liquid crystal technology created by Kent Displays.

Kent Displays’ intellectual property manager Tom Packer says the case required a lot of time and money, but adds it was crucial for his company's long-term success.

Boogie Boards allow users to take notes or draw on a handheld device with a polymer screen. Notes can be deleted or saved to the user’s mobile device.

The Trade Commission’s decision is not final until it is signed off by the Trump administration.

 

