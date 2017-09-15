© 2020 WKSU
August Jobless Rate Hits All-Time High Since 2014

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 15, 2017 at 4:54 PM EDT
After several months of holding steady, the state’s jobless rate has climbed to its highest level in nearly three years. 

The unemployment rate for August ticked up two tenths of a point to 5.4 percent, its highest rate since September 2014. Bret Crow speaks for the state department of Job and Family Services.

“Ohio’s unemployment rate did inch up a bit in August, but the good news is the state added more than 5,000 jobs – 5,200 to be exact," Crow says.

There are now 311,000 jobless workers in Ohio, with 17,000 leaving the work force last month. Leisure and hospitality and educational and health services picked up jobs, while government, trade, transportation and utilities lost jobs. Ohio’s jobless rate is a full point higher than the US rate.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
