Work Resumes on HOF Stadium

The new stadium at the Hall of Fame Village already looms over I-77 on Canton’s northwest side, but another phase of construction for the NFL’s newest venue is getting under way.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU In this April 2017 photo, Hall of Fame President David Baker (standing) and, seated left to right, developer Stu Lichter, Canton Mayor Tom Bernebei and Hall of Famer Bruce Smith watch final beam being placed.

Crews worked around-the-clock to get the main stands, luxury suites and press box ready for last month’s Hall of Fame festivities and game. But some internal infrastructure and things like the east end zone seating still have to be finished.

Lead architect Mark Williams says when they are, the completed structure will be special.

"That one-of-a kind stage embedded in the grandstand doesn’t exist anywhere else. And the fact that 23,000 people are as close, and can almost feel the players ... that just doesn’t happen.”

“I’ve worked on a lot of NFL venues, and I can tell you that this place is unlike any other.”

Cost estimate for the stadium about $137 million,