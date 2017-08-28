© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio's Rising Liquor Sales Means the State Needs More Operators

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 28, 2017 at 4:08 PM EDT
Liquor
SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio is looking for more liquor store operators, thanks to rising sales statewide. 

There are 465 liquor stores in Ohio, which are managed by the state but are run by licensed operators. They’re independent contractors and earn commission on sales. Stephanie Gostomski with the Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control says the state wants to find at least 15 more operators in the coming months, including some in key areas.

“Right now, we are looking to open five new stores, two in the Cincinnati area, two in Central Ohio and one in the Dayton area.”

Revenue from liquor sales goes to JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development entity. Ohio liquor sales last year generated $1.7 billion, up more than 5 percent from the previous year.

