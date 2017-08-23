© 2020 WKSU
Economy
Grounded: The Dehubbing of the Region's Airports
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e800000In 2014, less than four years after Continental and United announced they were merging, United shut down its hub at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.  The number of nonstop flights offered by United  is now a quarter of what it once was.   But the loss of direct access to many destinations around the country was just the latest blow to air travel in the region.  In the last decade, Pittsburgh also lost its hub status, and Cincinnati has seen the number of direct flights reduced drastically.Grounded: The Dehubbing of the Region’s Airports is presented with support from the Kent State University College of Business Administration, Ohio State Chiropractic Association, and Bender’s Tavern.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e800002For the casual traveler, the loss of direct flights to/from many cities has made flying less convenient but at the same time, less expensive. What’s been the impact on businesses located here?  Has it caused companies to reconsider the region as for their headquarters or operations?  And what of the business traveller?  We'd love to hear your own travel experiences, bad or good.  Share with us on Twitter or Facebook, and please include #flyingfiasco with your post!

Second Iceland Airline Offers Cleveland Service Set to Begin Next Year

WKSU | By Nick Castele
Published August 23, 2017 at 8:40 PM EDT
photo of WOW route map
WOW

A second airline from Iceland will begin offering Northeast Ohioans routes to Europe. A day after Icelandair announced flights from Cleveland, budget airline WOW says it will do the same.

Service is scheduled to begin in May next year.

Both airlines will offer four flights a week from Cleveland-Hopkins to Keflavik International Airport, Iceland’s major hub. Flights through Iceland can be a less-expensive way to reach the rest of Europe, and the country is a popular destination in its own right. 

WOW CEO Skúli Mogensen joined a news conference at the airport via Skype. He says the Cleveland market appeals to the company for a few reasons, including size.

“But also not least, the lack of direct flights between Cleveland and Europe. But also, of course, we think Cleveland as a destination in itself is fantastic,” he said.

A flight from Cleveland to Paris through Iceland could run a few hundred dollars each way. WOW is also expanding in Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis.

Cleveland Hopkins International AirportIcelandinternational flightsWOWGrounded
