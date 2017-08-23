Second Iceland Airline Offers Cleveland Service Set to Begin Next Year

A second airline from Iceland will begin offering Northeast Ohioans routes to Europe. A day after Icelandair announced flights from Cleveland, budget airline WOW says it will do the same.

Service is scheduled to begin in May next year.

Both airlines will offer four flights a week from Cleveland-Hopkins to Keflavik International Airport, Iceland’s major hub. Flights through Iceland can be a less-expensive way to reach the rest of Europe, and the country is a popular destination in its own right.

WOW CEO Skúli Mogensen joined a news conference at the airport via Skype. He says the Cleveland market appeals to the company for a few reasons, including size.

“But also not least, the lack of direct flights between Cleveland and Europe. But also, of course, we think Cleveland as a destination in itself is fantastic,” he said.

A flight from Cleveland to Paris through Iceland could run a few hundred dollars each way. WOW is also expanding in Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis.