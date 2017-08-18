© 2020 WKSU
The Process to Launch an Online Business in Ohio is Easier

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 18, 2017 at 5:43 PM EDT
As of now, someone who wants to start their own business in Ohio can do it completely online. The process has gone from an average waiting period of four days to four hours.

More than four years ago, if a person wanted to start a business, they had to do all their filings by mail. Now you can start a company with nothing but a smartphone.

The forms needed to start a business are filed through the office of Secretary of State Jon Husted, who says the new process helps those with an idea avoid discouraging setbacks.

“They’re not major corporations, they’re not business savvy; they’re just an Ohioan who has an idea or has had a dream and they want to go about the process of figuring out how to start a business. Well if you’ve never done it before, it can be very intimidating, we wanted to make it easy and simple,” Husted says.

Converting to a digital process started in 2013. Since then, more than 274,000 businesses have used the web to get started.

