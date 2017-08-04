© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio's Tax Holiday Begins Today

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 4, 2017 at 4:34 PM EDT
photo of money
MARK BELOKOPYTOV
/
FLICKR

If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it. You won’t pay sales tax on many items purchased in Ohio because of the state’s sales tax holiday.

There's no sales tax on many back-to-school items under $20, and clothing under $75.

Alex Boehnke of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says the state's most recent numbers show Ohioans saved $3.3 million on the sales tax holiday in 2015. And Boehnke says customers often purchase items that are not tax free.

“You know they are getting that savings on the text book but they might be buying some food, groceries or other items that are not exempt so we feel that the state does not lose out in this process at all, and it’s a win for everyone across the board.”

Because of that, Boehnke disputes the non-partisan Legislative Services Commission's estimates that Ohio will lose $14.7 million dollars in tax revenue this weekend. The sales tax holiday started Friday morning at 12:00 a.m. and ends Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
