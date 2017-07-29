© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio's Auditor Says Local Governments Need Guidelines for Credit Card Spending

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 29, 2017 at 6:00 AM EDT
The state auditor is warning local governments that they’re risking taxpayer money if they don’t have policies on employees’ use of debit or credit cards.

Auditor Dave Yost says a third of 5,600 governments responded to his online survey about credit and debit card use, and half said they don’t have guidelines for the employees who use their cards. Yost says that’s a problem with some communities that have cards with credit limits in the millions.

“Imagine finding on the street a credit card with a $5 million credit limit. Where is that credit card? It ought to be guarded like the crown jewels.”

Yost is backing a bill that would require local governments to establish card policies, including who can use them and who can review the purchases, and would ban the use of debit cards except for some law enforcement purposes.

EconomyDave Yostlocal governmentscredit cards
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
