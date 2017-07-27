Canton Parks Commission Awaits Contract Specifics on HOF Parking Proposal

The Canton Park Commission is expected to decide soon on whether some of the city’s Stadium Park will be converted into parking for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Credit Canton.gov / Canton.gov Derek Gordon, Canton Parks Director

Hall of Fame Village developers presented their parking-lot plan to the Canton Park Commission last week. The Hall will pay for the work to be done, but the city will retain ownership of the property. The Commissioners requested a draft contract for review.

Asked if the proposed temporary conversion might become something more, Parks Director Derek Gordon says: “unlikely.”

“Well I mean, we haven’t really been approached with anything beyond this proposal."

Gordon also says a decision either way will not to affect this year’s Hall of Fame festivities and Stadium Park traffic will be handled same as always.

“Anybody can still walk in there, bike in there, if they choose. But the roadway itself is still closed to everything except busses, and I think, shuttles through there.”

The 2017 Prof Football Hall of Fame festivities begin August 3rd.