Amazon Is Expected to Decide As Soon As Summer's End if Randall Park Mall Becomes Its NE Ohio Base

The proposal would transform a large part of the old Randall Park Mall into an Amazon distribution center, and the the deal could come together by the end of this summer.

Credit LinkedIn / LinkedIn Jade Davis, Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority

Amazon is considering the largely defunct mall site to build a new fulfillment center. Other locations are in play, but Jade Davis of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority says indications are the decision will come soon.

“Amazon and their developer are going to be making a decision on where they’re going to move and how that’s going to look in the next couple of months.”

At its meeting last week, the Port Authority board quickly added and passed an agenda item aimed at attracting the move to North Randall.

“The port will have the ability to solicit the bonds for up to $123 million.”

Davis say the port would be a conduit for the bond transactions but would have no financial responsibility in them. He also says the Amazon center could bring upwards of 1,200 permanent jobs.