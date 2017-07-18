© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Economy

Ohio Tax Commission Still Hopes for Centralized Municipal Tax Filings

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 18, 2017 at 3:21 PM EDT
tax form
FLICKR

Gov. John Kasich’s initial state budget would have required businesses to file certain tax forms with the state instead of in the cities in which they operate. After objections from cities, the final state budget made that an option. It’s still under debate on both sides.

Tax Commissioner Joe Testa says the budget allows businesses to file their net profits taxes through the Ohio Business Gateway, with a half percent administrative fee attached. He says requiring that would have saved money for businesses and for cities, which he says are paying third parties around 3 percent to file those taxes now.

“We saw some that were 5 and 6 percent. So this is cheaper for the cities, certainly much less expensive for businesses because of the cost of compliance.”

Businesses supported the idea. But cities had protested a mandate and are said to be concerned about the constitutionality of the state administering municipal income tax revenue even through an opt-in program.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
