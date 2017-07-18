© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

A NAFTA skeptic Finds Trump's Initial Goals for Rengotiating the Trade Deal 'Vague Generalities'

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 18, 2017 at 7:16 PM EDT
Congressman Tim Ryan
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

At least one Ohio Democrat is skeptical of President Trump’s outline of how he wants to renegotiate NAFTA.  

Congressman Tim Ryan – a Youngstown-area Democrat -- also been pushing for improvements to the North American Free Trade Agreement. But he says 25 years of trade has cemented complex supply and other relationships, and that’s why he wanted to see details on what the Trump administration hopes to accomplish. So far, he says, all he’s seen are vague generalities.

“Those get hard to undo over all that time because of money and investments that have been made. So it gets very difficult to undo some of this stuff. But clearly he doesn’t have any proposal to fix NAFTA or get the economy moving.”

Ryan says he had hoped to see a balance of labor, wage, and environmental standards among the administration’s priorities.

Last week, Ryan and other House Democrats sent a letter with their priorities for NAFTA talks to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Click here to read the letter.

Tags

EconomyNAFTANorth American Free Trade AgreementDonald TrumpTim Ryan
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content