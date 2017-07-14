© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Ohio's Budget Director Tries to Ensure There's No Repeat of 2016 Forecast Problems

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 14, 2017 at 2:08 AM EDT
photo of Tim Keen
OHIO OFFICE OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

The state budget director took a lot of heat for tax collections that came in nearly a billion dollars below his projections.  That office is trying to make sure it doesn’t miss with its forecast for the new budget. But there are still a lot of economic uncertainties to deal with.

Budget Director Tim Keen says prices were down in the fiscal year that just ended, so that’s partly why tax collections were down. And he notes weekly wages fell in the last part of 2016, too.

“When weekly wages fall, it should not be surprising that income tax withholdings that are taken out of weekly wages also fell.”

Keen has revised downwards growth estimates in the new budget by 1 percent, and says while his boss Gov. John Kasich is concerned, Ohio is still growing jobs.

But the progressive think tank Policy Matters Ohio says job growth for this year through May puts the state on track for growth that’s slower than last year, which the worst year for job growth since the recession ended in 2009.

Tags

EconomyOhio budget shortfallTim KeenPolicy Matters Ohio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content