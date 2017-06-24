© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Budget Office Confirms Ohio's Billion-Dollar Hole

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 24, 2017 at 7:50 AM EDT
photo of money
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

New numbers from the state budget office show Senate Republicans were correct in saying they needed to close a billion dollar hole in the upcoming budget. The trend of the state having less money to spend is expected to continue.

A conference committee of lawmakers is working out the difference between budgets passed by the House and Senate. State budget director Tim Keen told them he’s estimated state tax revenues are down $949 million from his office’s initial forecasts – with most of that shortfall in income tax collections. And he’s also revising down growth for the next two years by 1%.

“As a rough rule of thumb, this reduces the combined income and sales tax revenues by about $170 million per year from what they otherwise would be,” he said.

Keen says the sluggish economy and what he called “tax revenue weakness” led his estimates to be off. The shortfall right now is $841 million dollars, with new numbers coming after the fiscal year ends next week.

Tags

Economy2017 State BudgetTim KeenOhio tax collectionsOhio tax revenue
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content