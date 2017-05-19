April Jobless Rate Drops Slightly Despite Manufacturing Job Loss

The jobless rate fell last month, but the state also lost jobs.

The jobless rate for April dropped a tenth of a point to 5 percent – exactly where it was a year ago. But the state actually lost 5,700 jobs over the month. Job and Family Services spokesman Jon Keeling says that was largely due to losses in manufacturing, but it was countered by gains in private-sector service employment.

“Those jobs actually grew by 9,400 last month. It’s a complicated picture, but it’s one I’m happy with.”

Keeling says 21,000 more people entered Ohio’s labor force last month, but the unemployment rate still went down. He says that shows Ohio’s economy is looking positive, though Ohio’s jobless rate is still well above the national rate of 4.4 percent.