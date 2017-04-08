© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio YMCA and Other Groups Make Their Case for a Tax Break

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 8, 2017 at 12:36 AM EDT
photo of the Columbus YMCA
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gyms such as the Columbus YMCA (pictured) could get the tax breaks under a new bill.

A collection of community service groups is hoping they can get a tax break from the state with the help of a new bill. The measure would boost gyms like the YMCA.

The whirring of treadmills and the sounds of swimming might first come to mind when you think of gyms like those at the YMCA and Jewish Community Centers.

But Beth Tsvetkoff with the Ohio Alliance of YMCA says they do so much more, such as early childhood education and diabetes prevention.

Tsvetkoff and the Y, which does charge membership fees, support a bill that would exempt nonprofit gyms from the sales tax.

“So what this would allow us to do is do more of that work for our community,” she said.

This bill has come up before. County governments have been lukewarm to measures that reduce sales tax revenue.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
