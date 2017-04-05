The Air Force Reserve Station at Youngstown is not expanding

The U.S. Air Force Reserve Command is turning down the offer of a free building at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The idea was to repurpose a cargo building owned by Western Reserve Port Authority to add another reason for the Air Force to keep the reserve station at Youngstown operating. The 26,000 square foot structure would be turned over, free of charge, to the Air Force Reserve to be used for flying out and bringing home military units for all services making deployments from Ohio.

But, after a year of consideration, Air Force Reserve Command issued this in a prepared statement.

“There is no mission requirement to necessitate the expansion. The facility does not meet the command’s current or projected infrastructure needs. Additionally, the current fiscal environment and ongoing Air Force initiative to reduce infrastructure, makes the acquisition of the facility, regardless of cost, untenable.”