Economy

Meetings Between Business and Labor Groups Consider Ways to Fix Unemployment Fund and Benefits

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 5, 2017 at 6:18 PM EDT
Photo of Rep. Kirk Schuring of Canton

Talks are continuing on a bill to overhaul the fund set up to pay unemployment benefits to laid off workers. 

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring of Canton says meetings between business and labor groups on shoring up the unemployment fund have been going on since January, and have been "harmonious. " He says they’ve hired an actuary to answer some key questions.

“The purpose of this exercise is to put a dollar amount on all the proposals,” Schuring says. 

A proposal last year had businesses paying less into the fund and would have cut worker benefits, which infuriated several groups. After attempts to rework it, a stop-gap measure was passed with the promise that a more comprehensive solution would be a priority for this new session of the General Assembly.

Karen Kasler
