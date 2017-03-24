© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

'State of Poverty' Report Is Cited to Defend Ohio's Low-Income Programs

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 24, 2017 at 3:09 PM EDT
photo of Philip Cole
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Philip Cole of The Assocation of Community Action Agencies (pictured) says that President Donald Trump's budget will hurt low-income Ohioans.

A coalition of advocates for the poor have a new report on poverty in Ohio. They're using it to call on Congress to save multiple programs that would help low-income Ohioans.
 

The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies says a single parent with a minimum wage job has to work more than 100 hours a week to be self-sufficient. The group’s Philip Cole says President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would cut a lot of the programs and grants that would help support and lift people out of poverty.

“You talk about pulling the rug out from under hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people and talk about Medicaid and the changes that want to do to Medicaid in addition to the things we just mentioned you’re talking about leaving people out in the streets,” Cole said.

The "State of Poverty" report also found 40,000 households where grandparents are the primary caregivers, which Cole says is rising because of the drug epidemic.

Tags

EconomyState of Poverty reportpovertyPhilip ColeDonald Trump
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content