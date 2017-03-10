The Rise in Manufacturing in February's Jobs Report May Be Good News for Ohio

Economists say the increase of manufacturing jobs in February’s national jobs report is good news for Ohio. More than 28,000 manufacturing jobs were added nationally, according to the report.

While local and state numbers will be released later, PNC Bank economist Gus Faucher says Ohio usually follows national trends.

“I f conditions are good nationally, they will be good in Ohio, just perhaps not as strong as the rest of the United States. (Ohio) tends to have a lot of employment in industries that are kind of more old-line.”

Faucher says that national job growth totaled about 235,000 for February. Other fields with high growth were construction, mining, education and health services.