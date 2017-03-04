© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio Jobless Rate is Unchanged

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 4, 2017 at 1:22 PM EST
photo of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s jobless rate was 5 percent for January, which is unchanged from December.

Jon Keeling with the Department of Job and Family Services says the number of Ohioans in the labor force and looking for work ticked up quite a bit last month.

“And usually when that happens, where that many more people are looking for work, that means the unemployment rate will usually go up. But since the rate stayed the same, that means a lot of those people that were looking for work got work.”

The number comes out as JobsOhio, Gov. John Kasich’s job-creating entity, reported a down year for 2016. The jobless rate for this January was the same as the rate a year ago, and is two tenths of a point higher than the national unemployment rate. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio's public radio stations, she's reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.
