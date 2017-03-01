Ohio's U.S. Sen. Brown Is Backing President Trump's Desire to Bypass the World Trade Organization

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is encouraged that President Donald Trump is planning ways to bypass the World Trade Organization, which both believe is unfair to the U.S. They say the WTO almost always sides with other countries, especially China, in disputes involving dumping steel in the U.S.

Brown says proof of the WTO’s bias against the U.S. is found in a new study by international trade attorney Elizabeth Drake. Drake says since the WTO was established in 1995 to set rules and settle disputes, the U.S. has been targeted five times more than other members, especially China.

“And all of those actions, cumulatively, have eroded the effectiveness of our domestic trade-remedy laws and has made them less able to protect American industries and workers from unfair trade as was originally intended by Congress.”

Brown is calling for the WTO to renegotiate China’s commitments to the trade body or force it to meet its obligations.