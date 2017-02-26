New Life Is Stirring At Old Packard Electric Plant

Plans are proceeding for bringing a major industrial operation to the century-old Packard Electric site in Warren. It’s the idea of a former Warren-native now living in California who says it could create 800 to 1,000 local jobs.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Developer Christopher Alan describes rebuilding details

Although he is a successful West Coast developer, Christopher Alan is still fond of his home town. That’s one reason he chose it as the site for all design and manufacturing for the automated parking systems company he owns.

But he says there’s another reason. He’s a businessman and he sees value in the experienced work force, industrial diversity, transportation, and “quality-of-life” potential of the area.

“Look at all these resources. We still have all of this stuff. This is still a great place; one of the most affordable places to live in the U.S. You can make $40,000 a year here and have a house, kids, good schools, new car, everything.”

Alan was in town Friday to handle some last-minute details about taking ownership of the property. Construction has begun and the project is expected to take three years to complete.