Economy

Ohio Unions Were Among Those Whose Opposition Forced Out Trump's Labor Nominee

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 15, 2017 at 6:01 PM EST
Ohio AFL-CIO members protests Secretary of Labor nominee
Karen Kasler
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio AFL-CIO members protests the Secretary of Labor nominee Andrew Pudzer with signs.

A group representing 650,000 union members in Ohio opposed the nomination of Cleveland-native Andrew Pudzer as President Trump’s secretary of labor. Puzder withdrew his name from consideration this afternoon, but a progressive think tank says whoever heads that agency is critical to working Ohioans.

What happens at the U.S. Labor Department is very important when it comes to Ohio," says Hannah Halbert with the liberal leaning Policy Matters Ohio.

“The state’s wage-and-hour enforcement division has six investigators covering the entire state of Ohio. And we’re one of the most poorly staffed divisions in the nation.”
 
The Ohio AFL-CIO was opposed to the nomination of Puzder, the CEO of Carl’s Jr. and Hardees fast-food restaurants. Questions about personal and professional issues -- including labor violations at his restaurants, opposition to minimum wage and allegations of domestic abuse -- kept Puzder from having enough votes in the Senate for confirmation, and he withdrew.
 
Exit polls show many Ohio union members voted for Donald Trump in part because of his promise to renegotiate trade deals. But most union leadership supported Hillary Clinton, and they say workers remain concerned about minimum-wage and workplace rights issues.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
