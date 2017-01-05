© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Ohio School Districts Unhappy with Push to Change Farmland Valuation

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 5, 2017 at 6:05 PM EST
School desks
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Land value calcuclations for farmland are causing costs to soar for farmers, however, many school districts are fearing the cost will fall on them if the formula is changed.

Farmers want the state to change the way their land is valued after their property taxes skyrocketed over the past few years. But that issue is pitting farmers against school districts.

The formula used to value farmland is raising property taxes by as much as 300 to 400%.

The state could change one variable in the formula to lower those taxes, but school groups are against the idea. Barbara Shaner is with the Ohio Association of School Business Officials.

“That means the residential taxpayers in that community are going to have to pay more because of the levies that have been passed and the amount of money that needs to be raised,” she said.

A change was proposed last year but never got a vote. Now farming advocates are hoping it will be added to the state budget bill.

Tags

EconomyBarbara ShanerOhio Associationof School Business Officialsfarmland valuation
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content