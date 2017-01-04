© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Farmers Pay the Price as Property Taxes Soar

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 4, 2017 at 6:22 PM EST
photo of Ohio corn field
DAN KONIK
Ohio lawmakers are hoping to implement changes to the tax code this year.

Around the state of Ohio, farmers are seeing their property taxes soar because of the way their land value is calculated. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the state’s two main farmer groups want lawmakers to change the formula.

The formula for determining property taxes on farmland is known as the Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV). It’s been around for decades.

But according to Joe Logan, the president of the Ohio Farmers Union, a combination of low crop prices and other factors have sent property taxes up as high as 300-400 percent.

“It made for a skyrocketing, an absolute explosion in the tax rates for agricultural land," Logan said.

The Ohio Farmers Union and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation hope a change in the formula will be added to this year’s state budget bill. But that has school districts very concerned because of the impact it could have on funding.

Tags

Economyproperty taxesOhio Farmers UnionOhio Farm Bureau FederationCurrent Agricultural Use Valuation
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content