Ohio Set to Increase its Minimum Wage by Five Cents Next Year

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 29, 2016 at 5:42 PM EST
$2 (above amount) will be the amount of increase for one forty-hour work week.

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase on January 1st

A voter-approved constitutional amendment a few years ago means the required pay for most minimum wage workers will increase by five cents an hour - or about $2.00 for a 40-hour week. The increase is tied to inflation.

Ohio workers got a bigger increase in 2016 when the wage increased by 15 cents an hour.

Small businesses with annual gross receipts just under $300,000 won’t have to comply with the state wage increases. And while tipped workers will also get a bump, they still will make half of what non tipped workers do.

Some cities want to mandate higher minimum wages but a new bill signed into law this month would take away their ability to do that.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
