Economy

Kasich Suggests a Rainy-Day Fund Could Bridge Ohio's Fiscal Gap

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 15, 2016 at 6:04 PM EST
photo of John Kasich and reporters
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A dip in spending means less tax revenue for the state.

Ohio’s tax revenue has fallen short of official estimates. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, Gov. John Kasich is offering one possible solution.

Kasich says Ohio and about 20 other states are seeing a drop in spending, leading to less state revenue. And he says that means this budget will be tough. Kasich even hinted for the first time that the state might turn to its savings account.

“You know the rainy-day fund is not just there to fund things willy-nilly. The rainy-day fund is there to deal with these kind of shortfalls in the middle of a budget so you can minimize disruption," said Kasich.

Democratic lawmakers have been calling for the use of those funds to help struggling local governments, and Republicans have wanted to dip into that pot for more tax cuts.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
