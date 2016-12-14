© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio Tax-Break Review Bill Gets Praise from Conservatives and Liberals

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 14, 2016 at 8:03 PM EST
photo of Ohio Statehouse
THE OHIO LEGISLATURE
Left- and right-leaning think tanks say the review of tax breaks is a good start.

Two think tanks that are normally on opposite sides are very pleased with a bill passed in the lame-duck legislature which would require a review of billions of dollars in tax breaks and loopholes. 

Greg Lawson with the conservative Buckeye Institute says he’s thrilled lawmakers passed the bill forcing them to study $8 billion in tax expenditures, credits and other breaks – though he says it’s not enough.

“We even suggested there be an auto sunset for tax expenditures. This bill didn’t go quite as far as that, but it’s definitely a big step in the right direction.”

Zach Schiller with the left-leaning Policy Matters also wanted a requirement that tax breaks and loopholes disappear under certain circumstances, but he’s happy too.

“Even with those things that could be improved, this is really a step forward for transparency and accountability for Ohio’s tax system.”

But the two sides also agree that they have very different ideas where the tax savings should go.

Tags

EconomyBuckeye Institutetax breakstax loopholesPolicy Matters OhioOhio legislature
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
