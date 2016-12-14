Ohio Tax-Break Review Bill Gets Praise from Conservatives and Liberals

Two think tanks that are normally on opposite sides are very pleased with a bill passed in the lame-duck legislature which would require a review of billions of dollars in tax breaks and loopholes.

Greg Lawson with the conservative Buckeye Institute says he’s thrilled lawmakers passed the bill forcing them to study $8 billion in tax expenditures, credits and other breaks – though he says it’s not enough.

“We even suggested there be an auto sunset for tax expenditures. This bill didn’t go quite as far as that, but it’s definitely a big step in the right direction.”

Zach Schiller with the left-leaning Policy Matters also wanted a requirement that tax breaks and loopholes disappear under certain circumstances, but he’s happy too.

“Even with those things that could be improved, this is really a step forward for transparency and accountability for Ohio’s tax system.”

But the two sides also agree that they have very different ideas where the tax savings should go.