Economy

Ohio Municipal League Calls for More State Money for Local Infrastructure and to Fight Opioid Abuse

Published December 14, 2016 at 8:42 PM EST
Kent Scarrett
OHIO MUNICIPAL LEAGUE
Kent Scarrett, the executive director of the Ohio Municipal League, says that infrastructure and combatting heroin abuse in Ohio.

A new report by the Ohio Municipal League calls for the state to restore local government funding,

The group wants the local funding to return to the rate it was at in 2007, when nearly 4 percent of general revenue was earmarked for local governments. This year, only 2 percent has been earmarked.

Kent Scarrett, who is the executive director of the league, says that the increased funding would help local governments with infrastructure issues.

“When our communities are challenged fiscally, it is apparent by the lack of investment they are willing to make. And companies come into a community to look at expanding or creating a new presence, they want a community that is fiscally sound and is going to be able to sustain the level of services that they demand.”

The group’s report found that 93 percent of Ohio cities had to delay major road repairs due to lack of funds. Scarrett says the lack of funding is also affecting Ohio’s efforts to combat heroin and opioid abuse.

He says the best way to increase local funds is to increase Ohio’s gas tax, which has not been raised in more than 10 years.

