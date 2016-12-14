Lordstown Schools Waive Fees for Students After GM Layoffs

The Lordstown school district has waived participation and classroom fees for its students, many of whose parents were laid off from the Lordstown GM factory last month.

The waiver applies to athletic programs, and fees for books and classroom supplies. There is no cost to participate in arts and music programs.

Lordstown Superintendent Terry Armstrong says recovering from economic hardship will take a community effort.

“I’ve been a valley resident my whole life. It’s not just Lordstown; it’s affecting everywhere throughout the valley. Twelve hundred people, not only in GM Lordstown, but then all the spinoff positions as well. So as a school community, we want to try to help.”

The loss of revenue for the schools is being offset by an increase in open enrollment, which brings in state funding for each new out-of-district student.

The district is also organizing a food pantry to help families affected by the GM layoffs.