© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Lordstown Schools Waive Fees for Students After GM Layoffs

Published December 14, 2016 at 8:24 AM EST
A photo of Lordstown GM.
WKSU
More than 1,000 employees were laid off from Lordstown's GM plant last month.

The Lordstown school district  has waived participation and classroom fees for its students, many of whose parents were laid off from the Lordstown GM factory last month.

The waiver applies to athletic programs, and fees for books and classroom supplies. There is no cost to participate in arts and music programs.

Lordstown Superintendent Terry Armstrong says recovering from economic hardship will take a community effort.

“I’ve been a valley resident my whole life. It’s not just Lordstown; it’s affecting everywhere throughout the valley. Twelve hundred people, not only in GM Lordstown, but then all the spinoff positions as well. So as a school community, we want to try to help.”

The loss of revenue for the schools is being offset by an increase in open enrollment, which brings in state funding for each new out-of-district student.

The district is also organizing a food pantry to help families affected by the GM layoffs.

Tags

EconomyTerry ArmstrongLordstownGMlayoffsLordstown Local Schools