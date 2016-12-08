© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio Income Tax Revenue Takes a Dip, But The Budget Director Says Tax Cuts Have Helped Overall

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 8, 2016 at 4:16 PM EST
photo of John Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A decline in revenue doesn't necessarily mean Ohio is headed for a recession.

Gov. John Kasich made a surprise appearance on the floor of the Ohio House on Tuesday. He told lawmakers to expect a tough budget because Ohio is on “the verge of a recession." But a report from his budget office doesn’t back up that claim.

Ohio’s unemployment rate is near the national average and economic growth has been up slightly – the opposite of recession conditions. But income tax revenue is coming in about 3 percent lower than projections.  A report from the state budget office says lower revenues are due to rate cuts and a small business tax cut. But that office’s director Tim Keen says tax cuts have helped Ohio.

“Our policies that make us a more competitive place – not withstanding the soft patch that we seem to be seeing and the risks that the governor’s concerned about – have improved our circumstances relative to what might have been.”

Lawmakers have made it clear they’re open to more cuts in Kasich’s upcoming budget, but not to tax increases to pay for them.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
