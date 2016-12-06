© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Ohio Lawmakers Are Unlikely to Take Action on Changes to Unemployment Compensation

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 6, 2016 at 6:44 AM EST
unemployment_compensation_fund_-_shutterstock_0.jpg
SHUTTERSTOCK

There’s been a battle to change what employers pay into -- and what benefits workers get out of -- the state’s unemployment compensation fund. Now the bill to deal with that seems to be stalled at the Statehouse.

A legislative review of the latest proposal to shore up the fund found that it would increase employer taxes by just under 2 percent, but it would decrease worker benefits by more than 17 percent.

The bill was expected to get a vote out of committee, but at the last minute it was pulled. Republican Committee Chair Louis Blessing III announced the surprise move:

H.B. 620 has been taken off the agenda today and will not appear for the rest of the week so for those of you who are opponents Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

That comment suggested the end for the bill, which many leaders wanted to pass before the end of lame-duck session. However, the Senate version is still scheduled for a committee hearing.

Tags

Economyunemployement benefitsLouis Blessing III
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content