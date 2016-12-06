Ohio Lawmakers Are Unlikely to Take Action on Changes to Unemployment Compensation

There’s been a battle to change what employers pay into -- and what benefits workers get out of -- the state’s unemployment compensation fund. Now the bill to deal with that seems to be stalled at the Statehouse.

A legislative review of the latest proposal to shore up the fund found that it would increase employer taxes by just under 2 percent, but it would decrease worker benefits by more than 17 percent.

The bill was expected to get a vote out of committee, but at the last minute it was pulled. Republican Committee Chair Louis Blessing III announced the surprise move:

“H.B. 620 has been taken off the agenda today and will not appear for the rest of the week so for those of you who are opponents Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

That comment suggested the end for the bill, which many leaders wanted to pass before the end of lame-duck session. However, the Senate version is still scheduled for a committee hearing.