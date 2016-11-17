© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Online Retailers Doing Business in Ohio Must Pay the Commercial Activity Tax

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 17, 2016 at 10:41 PM EST
Photo of the Ohio Supreme Court's main courtroom
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Ohio Supreme Court's decision will not affect sales tax.

The state's highest court has ruled that online retailers who do business in Ohio must pay the Commercial Activity Tax, even if the businesses have no physical offices in Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the decision will affect about $1.7 billion in revenue each year.

Online retailers – Newegg, Crutchfield and Mason Shoe Companies – argued they don’t have offices here, so they shouldn’t have to pay the tax.  In the 5-2 decision, the court majority said a company needs to have Ohio offices for the state to collect sales taxes, but not for the collection of the CAT, often called a “privilege of doing business” tax. The state’s Daniel Fausey told the court in May that the U.S. Supreme Court agrees.

“The Supreme Court has already said that states may ask for their fair share from companies doing business in the state. And that’s what the CAT does. This isn’t, as it’s been presented, an overreach to grab out-of-staters.”

Ohio is the first state to impose a standard on out-of-state businesses paying a tax like the CAT, and the issue is likely to be considered at the national level again.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
