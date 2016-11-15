New Akron Plan Aims to Boost Its Economy Through Downtown living

The City of Akron is pushing to improve the city’s overall economy by increasing downtown residences. Today, Mayor Dan Horrigan released a plan he and city leaders hope will reverse the trend of companies moving to the suburbs to do business where most people now live.

The “Downtown Akron Vision and Redevelopment Plan” was developed by a committee of more than three dozen leaders of business, government and civic organizations. Mayor Horrigan says it lays out principles to boost downtown residency from the current estimate of about 2,600 to at least 10,000.

Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU / WKSU Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announcing the city's ambitious downtown revitalization plan.

“We want and we need a vibrant downtown to radiate outwards to a strong inner core and to lift up every Akron neighborhood. These efforts are meant to be an economic driver for not only for downtown but for the entire city. Building up downtown and building up our communities are not mutually exclusive.”

Plans include tax incentives to revitalize vacant buildings into housing, and providing more amenities to help attract people to live in them. Horrigan and other city leaders cite the success Cleveland has had revitalizing its downtown by boosting residential living.